Boosie Badazz Shows Off Sparkling Black Car Collection

Boosie Badazz Ain’t No Limit To My Bomb Car Collection!!!
7/18/2022 11:44 AM PT
Boosie Badazz is back to his happy place -- his own personal car lot -- after nearly blowing a gasket following his now viral run-in with Georgia law enforcement.
In a video posted to his newly minted Instagram -- yes, he's back -- Boosie reminded himself he’s overcome hard times, and basked in his beautiful collection of mostly black cars.
Boosie is clearly in a good mood … rapping along to Louisiana classic hip hop Mac and Soulja Slim’s “Can I Ball.”
Throughout his car tour, you can see a Chevy Corvette, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Cadillac Escalade, a Rolls Royce Phantom and several more-high end vehicles
Boosie was just the passenger when he and another man were pulled over and cuffed last week on the side of the highway -- and cops claim they were following safety protocol when they handcuffed the men.
We're not sure how that explanation's sitting with Boosie, but there's nothing like balling out in your backyard to take the pain away!