Boosie Badazz Shows Off Sparkling Black Car Collection

Boosie Badazz is back to his happy place -- his own personal car lot -- after nearly blowing a gasket following his now viral run-in with Georgia law enforcement.

In a video posted to his newly minted Instagram -- yes, he's back -- Boosie reminded himself he’s overcome hard times, and basked in his beautiful collection of mostly black cars.

Boosie is clearly in a good mood … rapping along to Louisiana classic hip hop Mac and Soulja Slim’s “Can I Ball.”

Throughout his car tour, you can see a Chevy Corvette, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Cadillac Escalade, a Rolls Royce Phantom and several more-high end vehicles

Boosie was just the passenger when he and another man were pulled over and cuffed last week on the side of the highway -- and cops claim they were following safety protocol when they handcuffed the men.