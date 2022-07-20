Nelly Brings Mookie Betts and His Wife On Stage to Perform 'Hot In Herre'

Play video content TMZ.com

Nelly belted out several home runs ... on a stage in Los Angeles as the co-host and performer for his carnival-themed MLB All-Star after-party with Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

The Diamond-certified rapper brought Betts and his wife Brianna up on stage, dedicating his “Hot In Herre” performance to them … just like he did a few months prior at their wedding!!!

Nelly was doing the most at Mookie Betts’ wedding pic.twitter.com/q4A7lDCMIE — Gabrielle (@gfstarr1) December 7, 2021 @gfstarr1

Mookie and Nelly have become fast friends since that big day back in December, and collaborated on Tuesday night's event to celebrate the All-Star Game ... which Mookie played in a couple hours earlier on his home turf at Dodger Stadium.

He also clowned Mookie's National League squad for disrupting sports bets by blowing their 2-0 lead to lose 3-2.

Play video content TMZ.com

Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, was also in the building, as were YK Osiris and Kid Ink.