NBA Rookie MarJon Beauchamp Surprises Mom With New Home

MarJon Beauchamp is a man of his word -- the Milwaukee Bucks rookie promised his mom a house when he made it to the NBA ... and this week, he did just that!!

The 21-year-old made the big reveal in a touching video ... by having his mom, Denise, stand out in the driveway as he came out of the garage with a bunch of balloons in his hand.

"Congratulations," family and friends yelled ... and when Denise realized she was standing in her OWN driveway, the tears started pouring out.

"Are you serious?" Denise cried and gave her son a big hug.

Moments like this are priceless and Beauchamp actually tweeted this would happen in April -- two months before the 6'6" guard became the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

He also just signed his rookie contract with the Bucks a few weeks ago -- a 4-year deal worth over $12 million!!

"God ...You work in mysterious ways," Beauchamp said in his IG post, "This been a dream of mine ... Take my mom out the hood. Been living in apartments all my life"

"To give my mom @denisepleasant her first house ever.. I'm lost of words ... I love you mom❤️ you deserve it."