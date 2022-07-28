Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Martin' Star Tichina Arnold's Divorce Finalized

Tichina Arnold Divorce Finalized ... I'm Finally Single!!!

7/28/2022 12:30 AM PT
TMZ/Getty

Tichina Arnold is back on the market, legally speaking ... TMZ has learned her long and bitter divorce process is over.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ ... a judge signed off on Tichina's divorce from longtime basketball coach DaRico Hines on July 15.

Getty

It's certainly been a long time coming. As we've reported, the "Martin" star made the announcement she'd be divorcing Rico way back in 2016 ... after she claimed there was a sex tape of him with another woman.

A rep for Hines, who currently works for the Toronto Raptors, declined to comment specifically on the allegations but acknowledged the couple was dealing with a "private and deeply personal matter" during that time.

tichina arnold and darico hines together
Getty

But, it wasn't until August of last year that she finally went forward with filing the paperwork -- yeah, more than 5 years later. On the docs, she noted the usual irreconcilable differences, but did list the date of separation as January 12, 2016 ... about 3-and-a-half years after they tied the knot.

Well, now it's all been settled. Tichina and Rico were happily (as far as we know) married for about 3-and-a-half years, they didn't have kids together and both waived rights to collect spousal support. According to the docs, each will keep their clothing, jewelry and bank accounts. Moving on!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later