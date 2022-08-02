'Twilight' Star Cam Gigandet's Wife Files For Divorce

"Twilight" star Cam Gigandet is in the twilight of his relationship ... because his wife just filed for divorce.

Cam's wife, Dominique Nicole Geisendorff, beelined it to court Monday and filed divorce docs after 13 years of marriage.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Dominique lists the date of separation as May 1 and she's citing the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Cam and Dominique got married back in November 2008 and they have 3 minor children together ... 13-year-old Everleigh, 9-year-old Rekker and 6-year-old Armie. Dominique is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the kids.