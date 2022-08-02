Tyron Woodley Proposes To GF At Castle In Ireland, 'I'm Crazy Over You'

Play video content

Tyron Woodley was in Ireland last week -- but he wasn't hanging out with Conor McGregor at the Guinness factory -- the future UFC Hall of Famer asked for his girlfriend's hand in marriage, and she said YES!!

Woodley shared footage from the magical moment on his social media page Tuesday ... showing the former welterweight champion, down on one knee, in front of his GF, Kia, with the Dublin Castle -- which opened over 800 years ago in 1204 -- in the background.

"Kia, I love you," Woodley said while holding a beautiful (and very large) diamond ring, continuing, "I want to spend forever with you."

Kia became very emotional, replying, "Oh my god. Yes! Hell yes! Oh my God!"

The 40-year-old star also penned a sweet love note to his wife-to-be.

"I've met my match! Found my person❤️. Snatched this Gem off the market," Woodley said in the video caption.

"And put the 'Fight of the Night' on her finger💍!!!"

"I'm Crazy over you Kia. Thankful for you. Grateful God brought you to me," Woodley said.

"You are my best friend. You are my everything. Let's show em how it's done! #ForeverKT #TheRealestLove"