Mike Perry Says BKFC Fight Vs. Venom Page One Of Biggest Fights Ever!

"Platinum" Mike Perry says his upcoming fight with Michael "Venom" Page isn't just the biggest Bare Knuckle bout ever ... it's one of the biggest fights of all time, period.

We talked to the 30-year-old fighter just two weeks before his BKFC 27 fight in London against MVP on August 20 ... a fight featuring two MMA stars turned bare-knuckle boxers.

"This is one of the biggest fights in my opinion," Platinum told TMZ Sports, seemingly leaving out the BKFC descriptor when we asked about the magnitude of this fight.

"Period?" ... we followed up.

"Yeah, I mean for the fans that love fighting, I go in there and do what it do. I get angry and I try to take a guy out. MVP is flashy. He tries to take a guy out and, you know, I'm trying to touch that line too. Flashy, angry, try to keep my cool, but I'm always so aggressive because I have that in my back pocket, that ferocity. I gotta be able to take it and give it."

What's undeniable ... this is a fun fight. Biggest or not.

Perry, who is tough as nails and down for a brawl, has been locked in a cage with some of the baddest dudes in the world like Paul Felder and Alex "Cowboy" Oliveira, and not just come out in one piece, but victorious.

As for Venom Page ... he's got a different style than Perry -- he's flashy -- and has lost only twice throughout his entire career -- spanning back to 2012.

We also talked to Perry about going to hostile territory for the fight ... something he's actually reveling in.

"Man, [the hostile crowd] fires me up! Gets my blood boiling and I'm pumped to go out there and put on the show," Mike says, adding, "I hope they're throwing violent slurs at me and like, you know, just trying to really get me in the zone for the fight."

As for how the fight will look, Perry says he doesn't know if it'll last a minute, a round, or more ... but he knows one thing, he's getting a knockout.