Evander Holyfield Shuts Down Potential Mike Tyson Exhibition, 'It's Too Late'

Sorry boxing fans, a potential Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson exhibition is not happening ... The Real Deal tells TMZ Sports, it's just too late for the legends to square up again now.

Remember, Holyfield and Tyson were trying to set something up in the spring of 2021, but were so far apart in negotiations, they just couldn't come to an agreement.

When we saw Holyfield out at LAX this week -- we had to ask if there's been any movement on the front ... and he said, sadly, no.

"It's too late," the 59-year-old told us.

The two originally squared up back in 1996 and 1997 -- and both fights were epic (for various reasons) ... leading many to believe a third, less-serious tilt a couple decades later would be appealing.

Holyfield actually agreed ... but he added, "I'm done now."

The 59-year-old former boxing champ last fought in September 2021, losing an exhibition match against Vitor Belfort.