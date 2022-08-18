Nappy Roots Rapper Scales Robbed, Shot and Kidnapped At His Own Restaurant

Nappy Roots rapper Fish Scales is lucky to be alive after he was shot, robbed and kidnapped outside an Atlanta brewery he co-owns.

Police say two suspects first robbed a customer in the parking lot before entering Atlantucky Brewery and forcing Scales into his car at gunpoint. The robbers then drove Scales up the road to his home in a neighboring suburb where he was able to escape, but not before being shot in the leg during a struggle.

Scales, who is one-fourth of the Grammy-nominated rap group, is now resting in the hospital -- Nappy Roots put out a statement saying, "We are so thankful our brother is safe and on the road to recovery."

Police were able to recover Scales' vehicle ... but as of now, no arrests have been made.