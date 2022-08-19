Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Travis Barker Tests Positive for COVID

Travis Barker I've Got COVID ... But I'd Rather Be Drummin'!!!

8/19/2022 8:07 AM PT
TMZ.com

Travis Barker is the latest celeb to catch COVID -- a diagnosis that comes just two months after he was hospitalized for a serious case of pancreatitis -- but he's doing his best to keep his spirits up.

Travis broke the news on Instagram Thursday, with a caption that reads, "Covid sucks🤬 I'd rather be playing drums." He was recently on tour with his buddy MGK, and posted some BTS footage a couple days before his announcement ... so it's possible he caught the disease on the road.

Unclear when exactly Travis tested positive, we saw him out earlier this week in L.A. hitting a studio.

Of course, the diagnosis comes two months after his hospitalization. TMZ broke the story, the drummer had a colonoscopy that triggered pancreatitis in June, Travis told folks on social media he had a polyp removed in a sensitive area, which "damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube" and led to the medical emergency.

Interestingly enough, Kourtney Kardashian was noticeably absent from family events both Wednesday and Thursday to promote Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila ... unclear if she decided to play it safe or if she's feeling under the weather as well.

