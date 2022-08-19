Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Vanessa Bryant Arrives At Court, Set To Testify In Kobe Crash Photos Trial

8/19/2022 8:02 AM PT
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant has just arrived at court in Los Angeles ... looking confident as she gets set to testify in her case against L.A. County officials over Kobe Bryant crash photos.

Vanessa was wearing a black dress with a black coat -- and her eyes were covered in dark sunglasses. She was seen smiling as she entered the courthouse, while a gold "Mama" piece of jewelry dangled from her neck.

It's expected to be a big -- and emotional -- day for Vanessa in the case ... as it's anticipated she'll speak about her memories of the horrifying January 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband, her daughter Gigi, and seven others.

Vanessa is slated to address the courtroom in just a few minutes.

As we reported, the 40-year-old is suing L.A. County officials after learning deputies had taken and shared graphic photos from the wreckage scene.

THE EMOTIONAL TRIAL BEGINS

Vanessa claims the officials, and their actions, caused her severe emotional distress. She's suing for unspecified damages, including punitive damages.

