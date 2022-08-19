Vanessa Bryant Arrives at Court ... Set To Testify In Kobe Crash Photos Trial

Vanessa Bryant has just arrived at court in Los Angeles ... looking confident as she gets set to testify in her case against L.A. County officials over Kobe Bryant crash photos.

Vanessa was wearing a black dress with a black coat -- and her eyes were covered in dark sunglasses. She was seen smiling as she entered the courthouse, while a gold "Mama" piece of jewelry dangled from her neck.

Vanessa Bryant arrives at the federal courthouse for her civil trial against LA County, over photos taken of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna. She is expected to testify this morning. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/cGzhpPs5JU — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) August 19, 2022 @tina_patel

It's expected to be a big -- and emotional -- day for Vanessa in the case ... as it's anticipated she'll speak about her memories of the horrifying January 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband, her daughter Gigi, and seven others.

Vanessa is slated to address the courtroom in just a few minutes.

As we reported, the 40-year-old is suing L.A. County officials after learning deputies had taken and shared graphic photos from the wreckage scene.

Play video content