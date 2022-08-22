Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

LeBron James Gets 'LJ' Logo Imprinted On Tooth

LeBron James Gets 'LJ' Logo Imprinted On Tooth ... Shows Off New 'Crown'

8/22/2022 1:29 PM PT
Twitter/@Lakers

LeBron James will now have a crown everywhere he goes -- 'cause the King just got his iconic "LJ" logo imprinted on his tooth!!

The Lakers shared a pic of James -- who's gearing up for his 20th NBA season -- on social media minutes ago ... showing the 4-time NBA champ sporting his new bling.

Twitter/@Lakers

In the pic, you see James' signature "LJ" logo -- which was created to go on all his shoes and apparel when he signed his deal with Nike -- etched on his tooth.

It's plausible Bron got the idea from his homie Odell Beckham Jr. ... who dropped $1.8 million on 13-carat diamond porcelain veneers in 2021.

Getty

The flashy wide receiver didn't stop there, though ... 'cause Odell then spent $5K to get diamonds implanted on his teeth -- which aren't removable!!

SHININ' SMILE
@sarahorbanicphotos

No word yet on who hooked LBJ up or how much it cost, but he just signed a 2-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Lake Show ... so he can definitely afford it.

Must feel good to be the king!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later