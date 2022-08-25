Mike Perry Calls Out Jake Paul, 'Come And Get It, Bro!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mike Perry has an offer for Jake Paul (absent almost any s**t talk) ... if you want to prove you're a "real boxer," let's fight!!

30-year-old Perry -- fresh off a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) win against Bellator star Michael "Venom" Page -- isn't exactly looking for R&R ... he wants to step foot in a ring with the 25-year-old "Problem Child."

"Jake Paul, I know you hear me, I know you see me," Perry told Babcock when he joined the "TMZ Sports" TV show (air weeknights on FS1) on Wednesday.

"If you want to be solidified as a real athlete, as a real fighter, and not someone who just fights tomato cans and basketball players -- you want to be a real boxer, then 'Platinum' Perry is the opponent for you, buddy."

And, Mike says he isn't looking to spark a war of words ... because he's content with life right now.

"We can add the animosity, but I'm in a good place in life and I'm not tripping on you bro, you can run from me if you want. That's cool. I'm not gonna chase you, but I'm right here when you're ready."

At the end of the day, Perry tells us he's okay if the fight with Jake -- who has publicly said he wants to fight in October -- doesn't happen.

"I'm not gonna chase it too hard, man. I know he heard me. Everybody knows he heard me. If he wants to ignore it, that's on him."