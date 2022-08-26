Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher Beef Rejected by Fans

Former collaborators Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher’s hostility toward one another is reaching nuclear levels … and fans couldn’t be more disinterested 😴!!!

Benny the Butcher & Freddie Gibbs are too grown to be acting this immature. — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) August 24, 2022 @wowthatshiphop

The 2 rappers have been trading shots all week after Benny posted himself wearing a “G” chain -- presumably snatched from Freddie’s girlfriend’s neck during the Buffalo melee back in May, but the overwhelming reactions on social media have been negative towards both MCs.

Both Benny and Freddie enamored fans with guest appearances on each other’s 2020 projects … but things went downhill when Benny got shot in Houston later that year and they started exchanging disses on social media.

Benny's taunts prompted Freddie to make fun of the Griselda rapper's 2020 shooting injuries … and that just had more fans putting faces in palms.

Bottom line -- they ain't havin' it!!!

Freddie Gibbs and Benny the Butcher beef so petty bro. look what this negro Freddie put on his story.. pic.twitter.com/aPaNn4sa0c — Treywop. 🌬 (@TRYVNS) August 25, 2022 @TRYVNS

Despite instigation from Akademiks, fans are overwhelmingly calling them too grandpa-like to for the social media hijinks.

Benny also took extra heat by leaking nudes of Freddie’s girlfriend … getting defensive with fans while clarifying why he was spamming Freddie’s DMs from a couple of years ago.

TMZ Hip Hop uncovered the footage back in May ... Freddie and his entourage fended off dozens of attackers inside a Buffalo establishment while Benny allegedly looked on.