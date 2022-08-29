'Harry Potter' Star Matthew Lewis Slams Air Canada for Overbooked Flight

Air Canada is the worst airline in North America ... according to 'Harry Potter' star Matthew Lewis, who says the airline ripped up his first class ticket in his face.

Matthew, best known as Neville Longbottom in the 'Potter' films, vented on Twitter, accusing the airline of putting him through the wringer -- forcing him to fly economy from Orlando to Toronto.

The actor says he was booted from his initial flight -- in first class -- because it was full, and when he was rebooked the airline sent him back to coach. The switch set Matthew off, and he ranted, "Confirmed. @AirCanada is the worst airline in North America. And that's saying something."

He continued, "I've been bumped before. I think it's a ludicrous policy that we've inexplicably normalised but it is what it is. That said, that's not my issue. I wasn't told til boarding, no apology, no ask if like to rebook, and if want a refund I have to call them."

Despite his frustrations he did stop to acknowledge how big the problem was in the grand scheme of things ... he tweeted, "Lol. Privileged problems, sure. But still wild."

