L.A. Golfer Left A Bloody Mess After Being Drilled In Head By Errant Tee Shot

An outing on the course quickly turned into a trip to the emergency room for one L.A. golfer this past weekend -- after he was drilled in the forehead by an errant tee shot.

The wild -- and scary! -- scene went down at a Par 3 course in the City of Angels on Saturday ... when Vinny Bonavia was standing on the ninth hole's tee box.

Bonavia says some other golfers were on hole #1 just a few yards away, and suddenly, one of them smashed their tee shot right at him.

"They yelled fore and shot one over us," he said. "Then minutes later -- no fore this time -- this absolute missile clocks me from the SAME DUDE."

Video, taken by Bonavia's playing partner, shows the ball hit him square in the noggin -- causing him to bleed profusely.

The damage was so bad, he actually had to seek medical attention -- eventually needing seven stitches to close the wound.

Bonavia was in good spirits about it all afterward, saying he was fine, and adding that the guy who hit him did apologize.

"I appreciate everyone's concern," he said.

As for the man who needs some serious work on his game -- Bonavia said he's hopeful the dude's playing partners never let him live the shot down.