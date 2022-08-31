Clermont Twin Shannon Clermont Files To Annul Secret Marriage

Model Shannon Clermont of the Clermont twins is asking a judge to nullify her brief and secret marriage ... one she claims she was manipulated into.

In the legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Shannon says she married celebrity jeweler Alex Moss in New Jersey back in March after a few years of dating.

The docs say Alex told her he was a Canadian citizen, and in America on a student visa.

She claims he was told by his immigration attorney at the end of last year that he needed to tie the knot to avoid deportation but claims he promised he wanted to marry her regardless of his status.

She says he proposed on January 1, but didn't get down on one knee ... and she claims he said he didn't get her the ring he wanted to get her. Shannon claims Alex told her to keep their marriage a secret, even asking her to keep it from her twin, Shannade.

Shannon says he quickly decided to not move forward with building their life together, separating just 4 days after their courthouse marriage.

She's now looking for an annulment, claiming she was duped into the marriage under fraudulent pretenses.

