'L&HH's Spice Says Masika & Hazel-E Fight Sounds Like A Non-Story

Masika & Hazel-E Know What They Signed Up For!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

There's a war going on within the Zeus Network ... stemming from "Love & Hip Hop" star Masika Kalysha dragging Hazel-E to court over their televised fight.

TMZ broke the story, Masika wants $6 million for injuries sustained from the brawl, as well as sexual battery after claiming the security guard who broke them up touched her butt ... but their fellow "L&HH" alum Spice doesn't seem so convinced.

We caught the dancehall queen in NYC this week and while Spice admits she hasn't seen this particular scuffle, Spice thinks punches and kicks sorta complement their particular brand of reality TV.

Spice says certain odds and ends are detailed in TV series contracts, although they might not read as explicitly as "user beware ... may get your ass beat!"

As far as the "touchy-feely" security guard, Spice says there's going to be inadvertent contact when it comes to breaking up a fight. Those hands have to land somewhere!!!