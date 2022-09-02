AnEsonGib Eyeing Jake Paul Rematch, Austin McBroom Says KSI Fight Will Happen

Play video content TMZSports.com

Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib are both focused on beating the brakes off each other next weekend ... but they've also got an idea of who they wanna face next -- telling TMZ Sports they're going after KSI and Jake Paul, respectively.

McBroom and Gib are the main fight at the Social Gloves 2 event at Banc of California Stadium on September 10 ... and stopped by the TMZ office earlier this week to talk some serious trash.

Gib says his plan is to "dismantle" McBroom next Saturday and then go for the best ... who he considers to be the Problem Child right now.

Of course, Gib and Jakey P already met in the ring in 2020 ... when both guys were still pretty inexperienced fighters. Paul came away with the TKO win in the first round.

As for McBroom, he says it's only a matter of time before he gets a piece of KSI ... who after his two recent victories, claimed he'd be interested in taking the winner of the Social Gloves bout.

"Oh that fight's gonna happen," McBroom said. "After this, after he sees that easy work, for sure it's gonna happen."