Jake Paul Says KSI Will 'Never' Fight Him, Despite 2023 Match Agreement

Jake Paul is coming to terms with the fact he may never get a shot at whooping KSI in the ring ... claiming his nemesis was just using him to promote his own fights.

As we previously reported, the Problem Child and KSI made a Twitter deal earlier this month ... agreeing to finally settle their beef and set up a boxing match at Wembley Stadium in 2023.

The plan didn't stop the two YouTube superstars from throwing jabs at each other ever since ... with Jake most recently trashing KSI's event on Saturday, where he's slated to take two opponents in the same night.

Once the details of the fights against Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda were made public -- 3-round bouts with a 3-hour break in between -- Paul made his opinion known ... trashing the whole event.

This can’t be real?



Each “fight” is 3 rounds? And he gets a 3hr break in between! Hahahahaha.



It’s way easier than one 6 round fight.



KSI & Minions Boxing doing the fans dirty with this fake shit. Mislead after mislead.



— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 26, 2022 @jakepaul

"It's way easier than one 6 round fight," Paul tweeted.

"KSI & Minions Boxing doing the fans dirty with this fake s***. Mislead after mislead."

KSI clapped back by pointing out he's actually getting in the ring in 2022, unlike Paul, and taking on an actual boxing pro, also unlike Paul ... Jake unleashed his response.

"What you doing isn’t fighting. It’s an exhibition against a nice young man and your mate you make music with."

He added ... "KSI will never fight me. That is obvious and I'm ok with it. He is trying to hype his exhibition fights."

The realization comes days after TMZ Sports reported Rick Ross is putting up $10 million to try and find an opponent for his buddy, Jake.