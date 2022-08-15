Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib Fight Rescheduled For Sep. 10

New date, new place, same fights -- the Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib boxing match has officially been rescheduled for September 10 at Banc of California Stadium, TMZ Sports has learned.

As we previously reported, the Social Gloves event -- which was originally set to happen at Crypto.com Arena on July 30 -- was pushed back due to issues with Gib getting medical clearance ... and the whole thing was close to getting scrapped altogether.

Luckily for fans, we are told the original card -- including the Adrian Peterson vs. Le'Veon Bell bout and Nick Young vs. Blueface fight -- is still intact ... so there's a lot to look forward to.

Speaking of Young, Swaggy P has been working out like crazy leading up to the fight ... and by looking at his training footage, it's clear he's taking this thing seriously.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Le'Veon is certainly giving it all he's got, too -- previously telling us he's fully focused on his boxing career.