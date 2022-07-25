Adrian Peterson Crushes Training After Le'Veon Bell Boxing Match Postponed

Play video content FANFIELD NFT

Adrian Peterson's big boxing match against Le'Veon Bell is postponed, but the NFL star is clearly keeping focused on the fight by training like crazy in the gym -- and TMZ Sports has the footage.

We broke the story -- AP and Bell's battle of the running backs scheduled for July 30 has been pushed to early September ... after issues with the main event between Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

But, AP didn't see the announcement as an opportunity to take a day off -- instead, he hit up his gym in Texas and worked on his game on Friday.

In the video (shot by Fanfield NFT), AP hits the mitts with a trainer and takes a few shots at the bag without gloves during an intense workout ... and the dude looks solid.

The AP vs. Bell fight is one of the more interesting matchups on the Social Gloves card ... as the 30-year-old former Steelers and Jets star has expressed his desire to switch to boxing full-time, and 37-year-old Peterson is still in the NFL.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.