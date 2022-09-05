NBA YoungBoy Expecting Baby #9

Baby #9 On The Way!!!

NBA YoungBoy is coming for Nick Cannon ... the rapper is expecting his 9th child, meaning he's only one behind Nick.

YoungBoy made the baby announcement in a social media post and a new music video for his song, "Purge Me."

In the Instagram photo dump, the last photo slide shows a woman's hand, rocking an engagement ring, over a pregnant belly. The woman is YoungBoy's already established baby mama Jazlyn Mychelle and she looks pretty far along.

Jazlyn is also featured in the music video ... she's clearly pregnant and there's a few romantic moments with YoungBoy.

YoungBoy already has at least 8 children with 7 different women, and he's only 22 years old.

As we reported ... Nick announced last month he's expecting his 10th baby, this time with ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell ... and now social media users are comparing YoungBoy to Cannon.

Youngboy's other 8 children are named Alice, Amarni, Kacey, Kamiri, Kayden, Kentrell, Kodi and Taylin.