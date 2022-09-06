Man Allegedly Masturbates at Vegas Magic Show

Play video content

A man was caught on camera stealing a magician's costume in the dressing room of a comedy club ... and for his next trick, he decided to pleasure himself backstage while no one was around ... this according to cops.

This clip is insane ... a man appears to walk right into the dressing room of the Laugh Factory in Vegas, inside the Tropicana.

One performer loungin' on the couch seems to notice the man walk right toward the wardrobe rack, but didn't seem to think much of it.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, the man swiped a pair of pants, a T-shirt, and a hat from the show's headline act, Murray The Magician.

The report says Murray was told the suspect showed up again a few days later with someone else, seemingly scoping out the area.

After leaving, the same person who stole Murray's costume returned alone, sat on the dressing room couch, and appeared to masturbate under his clothes.

Murray stated no one at the comedy club recognized the individual, but to be on the lookout if he returns for an encore.

