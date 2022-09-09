49ers Fan Sues Rams Over Alleged Stadium Parking Lot Punch That Put Him In Coma

The 49ers fan who was left in a coma following an altercation at SoFi Stadium during last season's NFC Championship Game is now suing the Rams over it all ... claiming the team didn't do enough to help prevent it from going down.

The allegations are spelled out by Daniel Luna in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, and filed in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week.

In the docs, Luna claims he showed up to the big 49ers vs. Rams game Inglewood, CA on Jan. 30 -- and after being unable to secure tickets to the contest, he watched the action in the stadium's parking lot with around 20 other fans.

But, at one point during the second quarter, Luna claims he made contact with Bryan Alexis Cifuentes from behind and then walked away.

Luna alleges in the suit that Cifuentes then "pursued and pushed" him ... before socking him in the face.

Luna claimed he was defenseless at the time of the punch, and "immediately fell to the ground and was rendered unconscious by the blow."

He was ultimately put into a medically induced coma, which he came out of in March.

Luna is suing the Rams, Cifuentes and others for unspecified damages.

As we reported, Inglewood mayor James Butts Jr. announced back in February that Cifuentes had been arrested over the altercation and booked on a felony charge of assault by means to produce great bodily injury.

In his announcement, Butts Jr. said investigators found that Luna initially pushed Cifuentes, before Cifuentes then shoved Luna and punched him in the face.

Play video content 2/4/22 City of Inglewood

At the time, the 49ers said in a statement of it all, "What happened to Daniel Luna is reprehensible and we strongly condemn all violence."

"We know local authorities are conducting a full investigation and we're here to support them however we can."

"Our thoughts and prayers go to Mr. Luna, his family, friends, and the medical team providing him care.''