Malcolm Jenkins Confident Jalen Hurts Will Lead Eagles To NFC East Title

Malcolm Jenkins thinks Eagles fans are in for a treat this season -- 'cause the former Philly star tells TMZ Sports he's a big believer in Jalen Hurts ... and thinks the QB will help the team win the NFC East.

We spoke with Jenkins out at LAX this week -- just days ahead of the Eagles' season-opener against the Lions -- and he told us despite all of the criticism surrounding the team's QB heading into this year ... he doesn't share many of the same concerns at all.

"He's got everything he needs," said Jenkins, who won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia in the 2017 season. "He's got the leadership, the ability -- he's got the weapons around him. And this season is the year where we need to see it."

Malcolm says the NFC East crown will ultimately come down to the Cowboys or Eagles, but he made it clear he thinks his former squad will win the title.

It's not the boldest prediction -- considering the Eagles got drastically better this offseason -- but many pundits have wondered if Hurts has what it takes to get the job done.

Namely, the detractors have said his accuracy just simply isn't good enough -- but Jenkins believes otherwise.