Commanders' Brian Robinson Rides Bike At Practice ... 2 Weeks After Shooting
9/14/2022 2:07 PM PT
Brian Robinson is continuing to make incredible strides after being shot twice in the lower body last month -- the Commanders running back was spotted out at practice Wednesday riding a bike and looking good.
Robinson -- who was shot in D.C. on Aug. 28 in what cops believe was an attempted carjacking -- had a wrap around his knee, but appeared to be moving just fine on the stationary cycle.
Things you love to see: Brian Robinson Jr. on the bike🚲 pic.twitter.com/SCpwhhgSRF— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 14, 2022 @NBCSCommanders
He reportedly also got in some agility work with trainers on the field following the ride.
The 23-year-old seemed to be in good spirits during it all -- chatting with Washington staffers as he got in the workout.
Of course, it's all a great sign, considering just a few days ago he was on crutches following a surgery.
Robinson, though, has remained positive throughout the recovery process -- even bringing Oreos for his teammates when he made his initial return to the Commanders' practice facility.
Robinson is currently on the Commanders' Non-Football Injury list -- meaning he won't be available to play for the team until Week 5 at the earliest.
But, if his progression over the past few days is any indication, it seems the rookie's debut will come much sooner than later.