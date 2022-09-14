Commanders' Brian Robinson Rides Bike At Practice ... 2 Weeks After Shooting

Brian Robinson is continuing to make incredible strides after being shot twice in the lower body last month -- the Commanders running back was spotted out at practice Wednesday riding a bike and looking good.

Robinson -- who was shot in D.C. on Aug. 28 in what cops believe was an attempted carjacking -- had a wrap around his knee, but appeared to be moving just fine on the stationary cycle.

Things you love to see: Brian Robinson Jr. on the bike🚲 pic.twitter.com/SCpwhhgSRF — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 14, 2022 @NBCSCommanders

He reportedly also got in some agility work with trainers on the field following the ride.

The 23-year-old seemed to be in good spirits during it all -- chatting with Washington staffers as he got in the workout.

Of course, it's all a great sign, considering just a few days ago he was on crutches following a surgery.

Robinson, though, has remained positive throughout the recovery process -- even bringing Oreos for his teammates when he made his initial return to the Commanders' practice facility.

Robinson is currently on the Commanders' Non-Football Injury list -- meaning he won't be available to play for the team until Week 5 at the earliest.