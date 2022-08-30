Brian Robinson All Smiles In 1st Trip To Commanders Facility Since Shooting

Play video content Washington Commanders

Brian Robinson is back at the Commanders' facility for the first time since Sunday's shooting -- and he's clearly pumped to return to work, flashing a huge smile while laughing with his coaches.

The star rookie sported a big wrap on his right knee and needed crutches to get around -- but in video and pics shared by Washington, you can see he was thrilled to be there.

Robinson even brought Oreos "to fulfill his rookie duties of getting snacks for the RB room," the team said.

"Boy, let me tell ya," Commanders running backs coach Randy Jordan said after seeing Robinson in the facility's lobby, "you're a sight for sore eyes!"

Ron Rivera also gave Robinson a big hug -- and after the head coach asked him if he was doing well, the 23-year-old said, "It's good to be back in the building, for real."

As we reported, Robinson was struck by gunfire in the glute and his lower leg at around 5:30 p.m. in D.C. on Sunday after authorities say two people tried to rob him at gunpoint.

Robinson required surgery to fix the damage caused by bullets -- but both he and Rivera have said the recovery process has gone smoothly since.

