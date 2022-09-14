Desiigner Cops to Looking Like Iman Shumpert, Says Dad Was in Disbelief
9/14/2022 7:15 AM PT
Former G.O.O.D. Music artist Desiigner isn't denying his doppelgänger like most folks do ... he's embracing the fact he's got a brother from another in NBA star Iman Shumpert.
The "Panda" rapper spoke to VladTV about the nature of their friendship ... which dates back some years when Pusha T hilariously put them on social media -- just to confirm they weren't the same person.
Desiigner looks like the DoodleBob version of Iman Shumpert. pic.twitter.com/kW3UHZFlUH— yes. ✭ (@iAmTerrace) September 8, 2016 @iAmTerrace
Desiigner says the first time they met, he felt like he was seeing a long-lost brother.
He says he even had to Facetime his dad during the encounter -- potentially for paternity answers? 😬
Although they're not actually related, they do have more similarities than just facial features. Iman, who is married to R&B star Teyana Taylor, released his "This Car Ain't Stolen" hip hop album last month ... and loves to be just as fashionable as his "little brother."
Desiigner's an independent artist these days and is gearing up to release a new album soon ... that hopefully will make Iman dance.