Dennis Schroder Re-signs $2.6 Mil Deal W/ Lakers After Rejecting Their $84M Extension

Dennis Schroder is back with the Lakers ... he's just not getting paid anything close to $84 million!

The NBA guard signed a one-year deal with L.A. on Friday, according to Shams Charania ... and the deal is reportedly worth $2.64 million (obviously, nothing to scoff at).

Unless you previously turned down $84 million ... which, in 2021, Schroder did in arguably the biggest fumbling of the bag in modern history.

DS rejected the 4-year, $84 mil. contract ($21 mil. average annual salary) ... and ended up signing a 1-year, $5.9 million deal with the Celtics when all other offers dried up.

His stay in Beantown didn't last long. Dennis -- along with Enes Kanter Freedom and Bruno Fernando -- were traded to the Rockets. He suffered a shoulder injury which ultimately kept him off the court for much of his time in Houston.

Now, the 29-year-old is getting a second chance with LeBron James and the Lakers.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

FYI, Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.5 per game with the Lakers in 2020.

"This past year didn’t feel right," Schroder said on Friday via Instagram, "I felt misunderstood & nobody really knew the story! I'm coming back to the biggest organization to make s**t right!"