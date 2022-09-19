Brooklyn Pastor Says Security Footage Shows Woman 'Beelined' for His Wife

Play video content TMZ.com

The Brooklyn pastor who went viral for manhandling a woman during his church service says he and his family are the real victims ... and he's released security footage to prove his case.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead joined "TMZ Live" to explain his side of things after he came under fire for shoving a woman on Sunday, and removing her from the church. Previously, the only angle we'd seen was the live stream cam directed at the pulpit.

Play video content

Whitehead says this new video shows the woman -- who appeared to be protesting the Bishop -- heading directly for his wife and 10-month-old baby while cursing at them.

We can't hear what she's saying on the security footage, Pastor Whitehead is insisting he felt the woman was a threat to his family ... and he adds the whole incident was set up by bloggers who take issue with the fact he's been known to hang with celebs.

Play video content 9/18/22 Bishop Lamor M. Whitehead

In other words, he feels completely justified for getting physical especially because he feared she might have a weapon in a small purse that was under her arm.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He also says he never choked or scratched her, but he did grab her shoulder in order to escort her out to police ... despite her posting a huge scratch mark on her neck.