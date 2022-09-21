Mike Evans' One-Game Suspension Upheld, Out For Packers Game

Mike Evans' one-game suspension for his role in Sunday's fracas with the Saints has been upheld by the NFL, the league announced on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the NFL confirmed James Thrash, the hearing officer in the Buccaneers star's appeal, affirmed the ban.

Evans was initially informed of the punishment in a letter from NFL executive Jon Runyan on Monday, after the league said he violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules when he trucked Marshon Lattimore during a skirmish in the Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans game.

"You knocked your opponent to the ground, and a melee ensued involving players from both teams," Runyan wrote in the ruling. "Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent."

According to Adam Schefter, Evans will only lose $62,000 instead of $715,000 while out, thanks to an offseason contract restructure.

