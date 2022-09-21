Tekashi69 Potentially On The Hook For Up To $350K In Fashion Nova lawsuit

Tekashi69 is being forced to cough up some serious dough to Fashion Nova, according to a judgment in the company's 2020 suit ... and his bill could skyrocket if the other defendants don't pony up the cash.

Legal docs, obtained by TMZ, show Tekashi agreed to a judgment against him in the amount of $350K, after Fashion Nova alleged he and others walked away with their cash in 2018.

Tekashi agreed he alone is responsible for paying off around $39K of the total.

However, he could wind up paying WAY more ... because if the other defendants -- such as booking and entertainment companies -- don't cough up any of the remaining $311K, Tekashi will remain on the hook to satisfy the full judgment.

Tekashi puts it simply, telling TMZ ... "That's hilarious," laughing at the amount of money he could owe. Unclear why he finds the situation funny ... seems like a big chunk of change.

As we reported, the clothing co. paid Tekashi an advance of $225K for brand promotion in 2018 -- he got locked up 2 weeks later ... making him unable to perform his duties.