MacKenzie Scott and Estranged Husband Dan Jewett Settle Money Issues in Divorce
9/29/2022 10:08 AM PT
It looks like MacKenzie Scott has already settled up with her soon-to-be ex-husband ... because they signed an agreement over who gets what.
According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, MacKenzie and Dan Jewett signed a "separation contract." It's something we don't see much, but it appears it memorializes exactly what Dan will get in their divorce.
Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files to Divorce New Husband
As we reported, MacKenzie filed for divorce Monday ... after only a year-and-a-half of marriage.
MacKenzie was married to Jeff Bezos for 25 years. They divorced in 2019.
MacKenzie walked away with $37 billion, and pledged half to charity.
It's almost certain 52-year-old MacKenzie and 47-year-old Dan, a former science teacher, signed a prenup, so the separation contract probably substantially or wholly mirrors the prenup.
Meanwhile, MacKenzie's ex-husband and Lauren Sanchez have been going strong, 3 years after they started dating.