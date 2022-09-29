Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
MacKenzie Scott and Estranged Husband Dan Jewett Settle Money Issues in Divorce

9/29/2022 10:08 AM PT
Mackenzie Scott Daniel Jewett
Getty Composite

It looks like MacKenzie Scott has already settled up with her soon-to-be ex-husband ... because they signed an agreement over who gets what.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, MacKenzie and Dan Jewett signed a "separation contract." It's something we don't see much, but it appears it memorializes exactly what Dan will get in their divorce.

As we reported, MacKenzie filed for divorce Monday ... after only a year-and-a-half of marriage.

MacKenzie was married to Jeff Bezos for 25 years. They divorced in 2019.

MacKenzie walked away with $37 billion, and pledged half to charity.

givingpledge.org

It's almost certain 52-year-old MacKenzie and 47-year-old Dan, a former science teacher, signed a prenup, so the separation contract probably substantially or wholly mirrors the prenup.

Meanwhile, MacKenzie's ex-husband and Lauren Sanchez have been going strong, 3 years after they started dating.

