Coolio's Website Crashes After Fans Flood The Merch Store

Coolio Website Crashes After Death ... Too Many Fans Trying To Grab Merch
10/1/2022 12:55 AM PT
Coolio fans flocked to his website after his death to grab some merch ... and the response was so overwhelming, people were met with a big ol' "404 error."
The rapper's merch store was out of service as of Friday morning ... folks were unable to grab Coolio swag online -- instead seeing the message, "Page not found -- Somehow you have come to a page that does not exist."
Normally, a response like this would come up if the page were deleted, or because of heavy traffic. It looks like the latter is the culprit.
FYI -- the site normally has lots of great finds for Coolio fans ... stuff like fanny packs, mugs, hoodies and face masks.
As you know, the death of the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper has his fans shook ... including his close pal Vanilla Ice -- who last performed with the legend days before his passing.