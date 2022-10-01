NY Jets Rookie Breece Hall Cops 'Beast' Chain, Welcome To NFL Gift!

New York Jets rookie Breece Hall is commemorating his NFL arrival with a special present for himself ... by getting an amazing diamond chain with a nod to his own nickname!!

TMZ Sports is told ... the 21-year-old former Iowa State star wanted to get himself a "trophy" after going 36th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft ... so he hit up Al The Jeweler -- owner of Labelle Jewelry in Totowa, NJ -- to come up with something special.

Play video content

The piece features Hall's initials made out of roughly 25 carats of baguette and round cut diamonds ... and ruby claws and marks to honor his "Breece the Beast" moniker.

To top it all off, the pendant sits on an incredible Cuban link chain ... which also features about 35 carats of diamonds.

Al has become the go-to guy for New York Jets players -- as we previously reported, he made a couple awesome diamond sauce bottles for fellow rookie Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

No word on how much Hall's shiny new piece cost ... but it looks awesome.