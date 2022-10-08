Deshaun Watson And GF Hit LA Hotspot Ahead Of Browns Return

Play video content TMZSports.com

Deshaun Watson made his way to Los Angeles before heading back to northeast Ohio to rejoin his teammates ... having a night out on the town with his girlfriend during his last weekend away from the Cleveland Browns.

The 27-year-old quarterback and Jilly Anais showed up at Catch Steak for dinner on Friday ... just days before he's allowed to return to Browns practice.

Watson is currently serving his 11-game suspension for multiple sexual misconduct allegations made against him ... but is allowed to train with the team starting Monday.

The Browns are currently 2-2 ... and will continue rolling with backup Jacoby Brissett until Watson can make his debut in Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans.

It's a rare public appearance for Watson ... who has stayed relatively under the radar as he awaits his return.