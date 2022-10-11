No Charges For Shoreline Mafia Rapper OhGeesy in Drug, Weapon Case

Shoreline rapper OhGeesy is free to go chase the bands again -- the DA declined the gun and drug case he caught in September ... due to a lack of evidence.

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... OhGeesy was a passenger in a car leaving a close friend's funeral in the L.A. area when cops pulled them over, and ended up arresting him and 3 others for a gun found in the vehicle.

The DA's office tells us the 28-year-old is now in the clear.

Prosecutors also declined to move forward with charging OhGeesy for a bottle of codeine they claim was in his pocket. We're told the DA is still pursuing charges against some of the other individuals in the vehicle.

OhGeesy's attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, welcomed the change of fortune, telling TMZ Hip Hop ... “As stated previously, we were looking forward to OhGeesy’s day in court. I have an innocent client and the Prosecutor made the right call dismissing the case.”

OhGeesy just wrapped up his nationwide tour with fellow Cali rappers BlueBucksClan and we're told he's now laying out the blueprint for his next project, "Geezyworld 2."