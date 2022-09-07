Shoreline Mafia Rapper OhGeesy Arrested for Loaded Gun and Codeine Possession
9/7/2022 12:53 PM PT
Shoreline Mafia rapper OhGeesy would love to put last weekend in his rearview, for good, but prosecutors won't let him now -- cops say he was riding dirty after leaving a friend's funeral.
Burbank PD pulled over OhGeesy and 3 other people last Saturday afternoon, claiming their car had expired tags and excessive window tint. Officers say they spotted a bottle of codeine in OhGeesy's pocket as he sat in the backseat ... plus, the car's driver allegedly didn't have a license.
That prompted a search of the vehicle, and according to cops, OhGeesy didn't have a prescription for the codeine. Even worse, officers found a loaded gun in the ride.
TMZ Hip Hop has learned OhGeesy and all 3 of his pals were arrested for possession of a loaded firearm. They were all charged for the gun, because no single person claimed it.
Cops also booked OhGeesy for the un-prescribed codeine. His bail was set at $35K, and he eventually bonded out.
The 28-year-old rapper had attended the funeral of his best friend Dennis "Dile" Mitchell the same day as the traffic stop.
In brighter news, OhGeesy has been going hard on his GeezyWorld Tour all month, and tour bus travel is probably his safest bet going forward!