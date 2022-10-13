50 Cent's Son Marquise Jackson Wants Serious Face-to-Face Time, Not Money

Play video content TMZ.com

50 Cent's son Marquise Jackson is ready and willing to mend their relationship -- yes, even if it means paying -- but he's clarifying ... it's not dear old Dad's money he wants.

Marquise tells TMZ Hip Hop he meant what he said, in a now-viral post, about putting up $6,700 -- Fiddy's monthly child support payment -- for the one-on-one, and says he'll actually pay more than that if necessary.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He says that's where the money talk ends, though. Now in his 20s, Marquise says he's matured and feels he and 50 should be able to agree or disagree about issues without going at each other's throats.

Marquise believes the biggest hurdle between them is the fact 50 Cent thinks his eldest son has grown up entitled ... after receiving $80k/year in child support.

Marquise says he doesn't know what to expect if and when they do have a sit-down, but hopes it would lead to better understanding for both of them -- as he told us ... not having his father in his life has left him with many unanswered questions.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

To say he's got an uphill battle on his hands would be an understatement. So far, 50 Cent's only response has been to post the "Power" scene where his character kills his son.