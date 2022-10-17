Jeffrey Dahmer-Inspired Costume Pieces Removed By eBay

Online shoppers hoping to score some Jeffrey Dahmer-inspired gear for Halloween are now officially out of luck ... because eBay has pulled the plug on costume pieces paying homage to the serial killer.

A spokesperson for eBay tells TMZ ... the company has policies that prohibit listings glorifying hate, violence and criminal activities -- and the Dahmer sales clearly fit the bill.

The official policy, listed on their site, says there's no space for "items closely associated with or that benefit violent felons, their acts, or crime scenes within the past 100 years."

We're told eBay is constantly sweeping the site ... looking for similar listings that also violate policies.

As we reported, tons of costumes inspired by Dahmer were up for sale on the website as the Nexflix series gained popularity -- everything from his distinct glasses, a blonde wig and a shirt similar to one worn by Evan Peters on the show.