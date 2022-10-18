James Harden Rocks Fuzzy Slippers To 76ers' Opening Night Game

James Harden didn't break out the razor for his face, shirt OR his shoes for the 76ers' opening night ... leaving the fuzz on all three for Philly's much-anticipated first game of the year!!

The superstar point guard showed off the furry 'fit on his way into TD Garden ahead of the Sixers' game against the Celtics ... lookin' both comfy and swaggy.

He had on some tan slippers, a purple sweater, some pajama-like bottoms ... and he topped it all off with a sweet Louis Vuitton bag.

The Beard is in the building 🔥



James Harden and the 76ers are ready to take on Boston pic.twitter.com/oiibHhr5IV — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 18, 2022 @NBAonTNT

Of course, he left on his signature beard as well -- and, as he entered the arena, he didn't say anything to reporters ... looking locked in.

Harden has been known to take risks with his pregame looks -- he is, after all, VERY involved in the fashion world ... but this is a next-level look for even him.

P. J. Tucker fit check pic.twitter.com/J0hFyOYG1q — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 18, 2022 @NBCSCeltics

P.J. Tucker, meanwhile, also strolled into Boston with an outlandish look ... sportin' some hot-pink shoes, pants and jacket.