Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

James Harden Rocks Fuzzy Slippers To 76ers' Opening Night Game

James Harden Beard, Sweater & Slippers ... Fuzzy Opening Night 'Fit!!!

10/18/2022 3:44 PM PT
james harden slippers

James Harden didn't break out the razor for his face, shirt OR his shoes for the 76ers' opening night ... leaving the fuzz on all three for Philly's much-anticipated first game of the year!!

The superstar point guard showed off the furry 'fit on his way into TD Garden ahead of the Sixers' game against the Celtics ... lookin' both comfy and swaggy.

He had on some tan slippers, a purple sweater, some pajama-like bottoms ... and he topped it all off with a sweet Louis Vuitton bag.

Of course, he left on his signature beard as well -- and, as he entered the arena, he didn't say anything to reporters ... looking locked in.

Harden has been known to take risks with his pregame looks -- he is, after all, VERY involved in the fashion world ... but this is a next-level look for even him.

P.J. Tucker, meanwhile, also strolled into Boston with an outlandish look ... sportin' some hot-pink shoes, pants and jacket.

Tip-off is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT ... and following that, the Warriors take on the Lakers at 7 p.m. -- which means Russell Westbrook has only a couple hours left to top the Sixers stars' looks!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later