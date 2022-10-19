Lil Baby Denies Having Beef with Quavo, Migos
10/19/2022 10:14 AM PT
Lil Baby is responding to the internet reactions to his song "Stand On It" -- because a lot of people view his "swap it out" lyric as a not-so-subtle swipe at Quavo over Saweetie.
The song is featured on his new album "It's Only Me," and many fans thought it was a response to Quavo and Takeoff's recent track "Messy."
In a new interview with 97.9 JAMZ, Baby admitted to seeing the internet comments ... through friends' text messages but says his response is only going to ignite more fireworks.
He then passionately shot down all beef rumors with any Migos members ... saying they all know the situation is cool beans as well.
Quavo's "Messy" lyrics fueled fan speculation with the lyrics, "I said, 'Caresha Please' ’cause she too messy/Bitch f****d my dog behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’/You wanted the gang, you should’ve just said it, we would’ve blessed it."
quavo really messy af for insinuating offset & saweetie messed around just cause they beefing, whole time it was lil baby 😭 https://t.co/ghjwG83j1y— scary spice 🖤 (@naturallyy_niy) October 14, 2022 @naturallyy_niy
Fans have been speculating Saweetie cheated with either Baby or Offset ... fracturing Migos and Quality Control Records as a whole but the "Icy Girl" rapper has remained mum throughout the media and fan buzz.
Whoever Baby was referencing on "Stand On It" seems to have peaked fan interest -- his album is projected to have a monster first week of sales ... somewhere between 185,000 and 210,000 total streams.