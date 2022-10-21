Day Care Worker in Freddy Krueger Costume Terrifies Kids, No Complaints
10/21/2022 11:03 AM PT
Turns out the day care workers facing felonies in Mississippi for terrorizing little kids in a horror mask weren't the first to do so ... but their penalty is certainly much more severe.
Check out this resurfaced clip from Shirley's Victorious Learning Center in Florida from 2016 when someone dressed as Freddy Krueger torments a group of youngins. The kids scatter, screaming and crying ... as someone else, presumably an employee films the whole thing.
While the old clip might deliver the same scare as the clip out of Mississippi, the owner of Shirley's told WJAX-TV parents knew it was going to happen, and no complaints were filed.
As we reported, the 5 day care workers in Mississippi weren't so lucky after a clip of one of them in a Halloween horror mask scaring kids went viral.
TMZ broke the story ... parents of 3 of the children in MS went to authorities demanding charges for the Halloween scare, and now 4 of those workers are facing 3 counts each of felony child abuse and one woman is facing misdemeanor charges for failure to report abuse and simple assault.