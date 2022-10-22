Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Doja Cat's Masquerade Ball Birthday Gala Brings Out Big Stars

Doja Cat Puts Celebs in a Masquerade ... Illuminati-Themed Bday Gala!!!

10/22/2022 8:30 AM PT
Doja Cat's 27th Birthday Party
Backgrid

Doja Cat knows how to make an exclusive Hollywood event feel even more elite -- her 27th birthday brought out a huge list of big names, who were reminded this is as inside as inside gets.

doja cat
Backgrid

The bash went down Friday night in WeHo at the Raspoutine on Melrose -- and the guest of honor arrived rocking an elaborate gold mask adorned with more feathers than your average peacock.

justin hailey bieber
Backgrid

In fact, almost all her guests showed up in masks -- thankfully, not the kind we had to wear during the pandemic -- adhering to what seems to have been a masquerade ball theme.

doja cat cake
Backgrid

Adding to the elite air of the event was Doja's birthday cake -- a massive black and gold covered 3-tiered dessert -- which had several Illuminati logos on it.

MAKE A WISH!!!

Inside, guests partied to a lot of hip hop hits, of course, but we're told there was also a lot of 1950's jazz played too, seemingly a nod to the evening's theme -- and DC joked she wasn't letting her age get her down.

'Cause, as we all know, it's all downhill from 27. 😭

kendall jenner
Backgrid

Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Shawn Mendes all showed up ready to party -- although it doesn't look like Shawn got the memo on the theme.

shawn mendes
Backgrid

Happy birthday, Doja!!!

