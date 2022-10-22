Kanye West Yeezy Resale Market Could See Massive Profits If Adidas Cuts Ties

Kanye West's Yeezy shoes have always been just as popular on the resale market as they've been in stores -- but there's a clear shift happening, with many resellers hesitant to make any moves until Adidas announces its position on Ye.

We spoke with several experts involved in the resale market who tell us there are three major factors that will impact how the shoes will move in the immediate future.

1. Will Adidas continue its relationship with Kanye?

2. Will the public forgive Kanye for his comments?

3. If Kanye releases music/merch, how will it be received?

We're told if Adidas ends the partnership, the market will explode, because the shoes will not be produced in mass quantities anymore. This waiting period for Adidas has caused many resellers to hold onto stock in hopes of cashing in if Adidas cuts ties.

Worst case scenario for resellers, we're told, is if Adidas stays on with Ye -- but the public refuses to forgive him -- because then shoe values will plummet.