Daymond John Says Adidas in Tough Spot with Kanye West

Play video content TMZ.com

Daymond John says Adidas has a huge decision to make about Kanye West ... he says the relationship can go boom or bust, and the big issue is Ye's unpredictability.

The "Shark Tank" star joined us Friday on "TMZ Live" to discuss Adidas announcing it's reviewing the partnership with Kanye following his controversial YZY fashion show in Paris -- y'know, the one where he wore the "White Lives Matter" tee.

Daymond says Adidas is going to have a very tough decision to make. He says Ye can make or break the brand, but the X-factor is Kanye's volatility, which makes for a big risk no matter what direction Adidas takes.

As we reported, Ye's volatility was on display almost immediately after the Adidas announcement -- he accused the company of raping and stealing his ideas. Oh, and he boldly declared he IS Adidas.

Daymond added ... he hopes both parties can work this out, because it's in their best interests to do so. Interestingly, he thinks the final decision won't be made with only the bottom line in mind.

Play video content TMZ.com

Speaking of finances, Daymond's looking to boost 'em for business owners ... with his third annual Black Entrepreneurs Day at the famed Apollo Theater.

He let us in on the huge (literally in Shaq's case) celebs who'll be joining him on stage on October 27 to share their success stories, and to dish out valuable advice.