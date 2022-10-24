LeBron James Hits Nobu After Tough Lakers Loss

LeBron James turned to raw fish and sexy mood lighting to get over yet another miserable Lakers loss on Sunday night ... hitting Nobu just minutes after his squad fell to the Blazers.

LBJ hit up the popular sushi restaurant in Malibu ... right after his team suffered a gut-wrenching 106-104 defeat to Portland.

James' dinner outfit -- a green Nike sweatsuit -- suggests he went straight from Crypto.com Arena to the restaurant ... 'cause it was the same getup he wore during his postgame press conference.

James didn't seem to be all that heartbroken over the L at dinner -- cameras caught him smiling as he opened the car door for his wife, Savannah.

"I feel like this an interview of trying to set me up to say something... You guys can write about Russ and all the things you guys want to try to talk about Russ. I'm not up here to do that. I won't do it. I've said it over and over. It's not who I am."



— LeBron James pic.twitter.com/DzOIpeolUH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 24, 2022 @ClutchPointsApp

Of course, he was anything but smiles earlier in the evening -- when the Lakers fell to 0-3 on the season despite leading the game with less than a minute remaining.

In fact, at one point during the end of the 4th quarter, he appeared to be upset with Russell Westbrook ... after the star point guard missed a pull-up jumper with 18 seconds left on the shot clock and 30 seconds left in the game.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis disgusted after Russell Westbrook bricks a jumper with a 102-101 lead. 17 seconds were left on the shot clock and 30 seconds left in the game. pic.twitter.com/GAa7zWAuRl — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 23, 2022 @LakersDailyCom

Video shows James threw up his hands in confusion -- before he ran back on defense.