LeBron James Hits Nobu After Tough Lakers Loss

10/24/2022 9:07 AM PT
Backgrid

LeBron James turned to raw fish and sexy mood lighting to get over yet another miserable Lakers loss on Sunday night ... hitting Nobu just minutes after his squad fell to the Blazers.

LBJ hit up the popular sushi restaurant in Malibu ... right after his team suffered a gut-wrenching 106-104 defeat to Portland.

James' dinner outfit -- a green Nike sweatsuit -- suggests he went straight from Crypto.com Arena to the restaurant ... 'cause it was the same getup he wore during his postgame press conference.

James didn't seem to be all that heartbroken over the L at dinner -- cameras caught him smiling as he opened the car door for his wife, Savannah.

Of course, he was anything but smiles earlier in the evening -- when the Lakers fell to 0-3 on the season despite leading the game with less than a minute remaining.

In fact, at one point during the end of the 4th quarter, he appeared to be upset with Russell Westbrook ... after the star point guard missed a pull-up jumper with 18 seconds left on the shot clock and 30 seconds left in the game.

Video shows James threw up his hands in confusion -- before he ran back on defense.

The game wasn't all completely bad news for James, though ... he ended up tying Karl Malone for most 20-point games in NBA history (1,134).

