Real Estate Mogul Charged in College Admission Scandal Dead by Suicide

Robert Flaxman Real Estate Developer Dies By Suicide After College Admissions Scandal Conviction

10/27/2022 1:00 AM PT
Robert Flaxman
Robert Flaxman, one of the dozens of people charged in the college admissions scandal alongside Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, has died by suicide.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Robert's friends requested a welfare check on him last week at his home in Malibu -- and cops found he'd hanged himself.

According to our sources, coroners marked the case as closed, listing the manner of his death as suicide. We're told no note was found, but authorities did say Robert had a history of depression.

Robert Flaxman
You'll recall, the real estate developer was charged alongside Lori, Felicity, and 47 others in the massive college admissions scandal back in 2019 ... all for paying hefty amounts to get their kids into top-tier schools across the country.

felicity huffman jail
Robert pled guilty and was sentenced to a month behind bars, followed by a year of supervised release. He was also ordered to complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $50K fine.

He was 66.

RIP.

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

