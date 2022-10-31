Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Morehouse College Cancels Donda Basketball Tournament Over Kanye's Comments

10/31/2022 1:57 PM PT
The Donda Academy basketball team continues to pay for Kanye West's actions -- the squad will no longer be playing in a tournament at Morehouse College due to his recent antics.

The Donda Doves were originally scheduled to play against The Skill Factory in Atlanta on Nov. 6 ... but given the controversy surrounding West, the host decided to pull the plug on the whole thing.

A spokesperson for Morehouse says the school "cannot condone, in perception or implication, the recent divisive and unproductive statements by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West."

Of course, Morehouse's decision isn't going to sit well with Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who has publicly advocated against Donda hoops players being affected due to Kanye's words.

Brown -- who parted ways with Donda Sports agency last week -- recently said that he will sponsor any event willing to host the team.

"This can’t negatively impact these student-athletes," Brown said. "We all must ensure they complete their senior yr both academically & athletically."

Although Donda's men's basketball team hasn't officially been scrapped ... it seems imminent since they have little to no games scheduled, and organized practices have been limited.

As we previously reported, Donda Academy was also kicked out of the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics event on December 11 in Louisville.

