Morehouse College Cancels Donda Basketball Tournament Over Kanye's Comments

The Donda Academy basketball team continues to pay for Kanye West's actions -- the squad will no longer be playing in a tournament at Morehouse College due to his recent antics.

The Donda Doves were originally scheduled to play against The Skill Factory in Atlanta on Nov. 6 ... but given the controversy surrounding West, the host decided to pull the plug on the whole thing.

Please see here for a statement regarding the Nov. 6 basketball tournament.

A spokesperson for Morehouse says the school "cannot condone, in perception or implication, the recent divisive and unproductive statements by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West."

Of course, Morehouse's decision isn't going to sit well with Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who has publicly advocated against Donda hoops players being affected due to Kanye's words.

Our youth needs our support more than ever if you can stop by come out Nov 6th to @Morehouse at 7:30pm and show love and support to these young people. They have nothing to do with what's going on and should not be penalized #wedontcancelourkids

Brown -- who parted ways with Donda Sports agency last week -- recently said that he will sponsor any event willing to host the team.

"This can’t negatively impact these student-athletes," Brown said. "We all must ensure they complete their senior yr both academically & athletically."

To any HS basketball coaches & event coordinators, These student athletes can't be negatively impacted by this. I will sponsor any event existing or new, willing to host Donda Academy

We all must ensure they complete their senior yr both academically & athletically.

Although Donda's men's basketball team hasn't officially been scrapped ... it seems imminent since they have little to no games scheduled, and organized practices have been limited.